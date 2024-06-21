Riyadh: The Saudi Paralympic weightlifting team is participating in the World Championship in Georgia, aiming to qualify for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The championship is being hosted in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, from June 20 to 26, 2024, with more than 330 weightlifters from 65 countries.



The Saudi delegation is headed by Dr. Fawzia Hubani, a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation and chair of the women's committee.

The delegation includes weightlifters Adnan Nour Saeed and Aseel Hawsawi, who prepared for the championship with a 24-day training camp in Borjomi, Georgia.

Their training was supervised by coach Ali Mohammed Al-Yami and administrator Fathi Sadaqah, who attended the technical meeting of the championship yesterday, where they reviewed the competition's rules and procedures.