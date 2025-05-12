Arab Finance: Suez Canal Bank’s (CANA) net profits after tax recorded a 114.41% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the bank’s financial income statement on May 12th.

The bank’s net profits came in at EGP 1.310 billion in Q1 2025, up from EGP 611.248 million in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, net interest income climbed to EGP 1.680 billion from EGP 1.091 billion.

Suez Canal Bank is an Egypt-based company engaged in providing corporate, retail, and investment banking products and services.

The bank's range of banking products includes direct and indirect finance, loans, social funds, deposits, savings, credit cards, issuance of letters of guarantee, and other Islamic banking services, in addition to technical, economic, financial, and administrative.

