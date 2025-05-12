A penal court in Dubai has cleared the former vice chairman and MD of Dubai-listed insurer Salama of embezzlement of company funds and damaging the interests of the company.

The court ruled that Salama was unable to prove allegations against the accused, and they were therefore acquitted, a statement from legal representatives said.

The defendants were acquitted in October 2024, and while the complainant appealed, that appeal has been rejected this year.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

