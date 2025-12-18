DUBAI - Sun Life, a provider of high-net-worth insurance solutions, on Thursday announced it will establish operations in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) following authorisation from the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Sun Life expects to commence operations from its DIFC office in December.

Sujoy Ghosh, CEO of Sun Life High Net Worth, said, “This expansion brings us closer to our partners in the region and reinforces Sun Life's position as a global leader in HNW insurance. Our unparalleled expertise, financial strength, and comprehensive solutions make us the partner of choice for HNW and UHNW individuals seeking to protect and grow their wealth across generations.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “DIFC’s legal and regulatory clarity, tax efficiency and modern infrastructure give Sun Life confidence to grow their regional presence and access emerging markets from the Centre. Their global reach and strong financial strength rating will let the region’s HNW and UHNW clients secure and grow their wealth.”