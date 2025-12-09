ABU DHABI: Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), announced that the value of the coverages or guarantees provided by the company since the beginning of the year has exceeded AED10 billion, while the value of goods and services exported and insured through the company has surpassed AED15 billion.

Raja Al Mazrouei told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Finance Week, that the company has made tangible progress in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the “Xport Xponential” export acceleration initiative. She noted that the initiative has succeeded in providing more than AED175 million in financing for these companies, and in connecting them to four overseas markets with export potential exceeding AED4 billion.

She said, “At Etihad Credit Insurance, we continue to support Emirati companies as they expand beyond the country, and we are pleased to have achieved these record figures in guarantees and in the value of insured products.”

She explained that the company has recently worked to enhance its technological ecosystem, linking more than 400 million corporate data records worldwide, enabling it to identify trade risks for each country targeted by UAE exporters.

Regarding expectations for the next phase, she said that 2026 will see additional economic partnerships for the UAE, which will create greater opportunities to export to new markets.

She also anticipated increased support for SMEs through the “Xport Xponential” programme, noting that the company is currently working with “more than 50 partners” within the SME financing ecosystem, with plans to add new partners in the coming period.