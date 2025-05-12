Dubai-listed Talabat Holding Plc, made a Q1 2025 net profit of $103.3 million on the back of growth in both the GCC markets as well as in Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

The result was well above analysts mean estimate of $98.6 million, according to data provider LSEG.

Revenue came in at $833.6 million with gross merchandise value (GMV) rising 30% on year to $2.1 billion.

Talabat, one of the largest food ordering businesses in the Middle East, debuted on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in December last year.

