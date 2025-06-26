RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) revealed on Wednesday that climate forecasts for the summer of 2025 in Saudi Arabia indicate that temperatures will be 1.2 degrees Celsius above average in several regions of the Kingdom during the month of August.



The NCM explained that probable forecasts indicate that average surface temperatures will be above average across most regions of the Kingdom during the summer of 2025. The increase is expected to reach approximately 1 degree Celsius in the regions of Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, the Eastern Province, and the Northern Borders, while the increase is expected to be less than 1 degree Celsius in the rest of the regions.



It added that the highest increase above average will reach 1.2 degrees Celsius in parts of Al-Jouf, Hail, Qassim, Tabuk, and the Eastern Province during August.



According to the center, rainfall is expected to be around average across most regions of the Kingdom. Rainfall in July and August is expected to be above average in the regions of Jazan, Al-Baha, Najran, Asir, as well as parts of Madinah, Makkah, and the southwestern parts of the Kingdom.



The NCM indicated that rainfall is expected to be around average in Riyadh and the rest of the regions.

