RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) expects dust-storms would continue hitting across several regions of Saudi Arabia, from Monday until the beginning of next week.



The NCM said in its weather statement that winds are expected to continue active in the Eastern Province, the eastern parts of Makkah, Madinah, and Asir, as well as in the Najran region and the coastal road from Jeddah to Jazan.



The center warned that parts of the Riyadh region would be affected by dust storms, including active winds and reduced horizontal visibility from 3 to 5 kilometers. The governorates of Al-Sulayyil and Wadi Al-Dawasir would be affected by dust storms from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Al-Aflaj from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Meanwhile, the capital city of Riyadh and the governorates of Diriyah, Al-Kharj, Al-Hariq, Al-Dalam, Al-Muzahmiyya, and Hawtah Bani Tamim would be affected by dust storms from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as the governorates of Al-Dawadmi, Al-Rayn, Al-Quwayiyah, and Afif from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It also expected that the effects of the active winds would extend to parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Hail, Al-Qassim, and Riyadh regions.



Meteorological forecasts indicated that hot to very hot weather would continue in the Eastern Province on Monday and Tuesday, with maximum temperatures expected to reach at 47 degrees Celsius.

