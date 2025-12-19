Musandam – Musandam Governorate experienced significant rainfall on Thursday, as a direct result of the current prevailing weather conditions across the region.

Khasab and Bukha were particularly affected by heavy downpours which triggered the flow of several valleys and reefs. Meanwhile, the wilayats of Dibba and Madha recorded moderate rainfall. Local authorities continue to monitor the impact of the weather system as the nation welcomes the rain for its environmental benefits.

