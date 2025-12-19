Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has issued a formal notice to all specialised adventure tourism companies and operators regarding upcoming weather conditions.

Following reports from the Civil Aviation Authority, several governorates are expected to experience significant atmospheric changes over the next 48 hours. Consequently, the Ministry has strongly advised companies, citizens, and residents to refrain from organising or participating in any adventure-based activities in the affected regions. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of the public and prevent any weather-related incidents during this period of instability.