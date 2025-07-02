SALALAH - As the first light rains of the khareef season sweep across Dhofar Governorate, a new environmental initiative is sounding the alarm on a hidden hazard: dangerously slippery roads.

The Nature Conservation Society in Dhofar, currently being established, has issued a public safety alert warning motorists that roads are most treacherous during the first rain after a long dry spell - precisely when many drivers least expect it.

“Rain mixes with accumulated oil, dust and grime on road surfaces, creating a thin, nearly invisible film that severely reduces traction,” the group explained. “This makes roads extremely slippery - often even more dangerous than during heavy rain.” The khareef season, unique to Dhofar, brings cool temperatures, mist and gentle rain from June to September, turning the governorate’s arid landscapes into lush green hills and misty coastlines. This transformation draws large numbers of visitors to Salalah and surrounding areas, making traffic safety a growing concern.

For tourists and newcomers unfamiliar with khareef conditions, the first rains may seem mild but can lead to serious accidents without proper caution.

The initiative has issued three key safety tips to help reduce accident risks: These are: Reduce speed as soon as it begins to rain, maintain a greater distance between vehicles and drive with extra caution and avoid sudden braking.

Although still in its registration phase, the Nature Conservation Society in Dhofar is already engaging the community through road safety and environmental awareness campaigns. Its mission aligns with Oman Vision 2040, promoting civic participation and sustainability in all sectors.

The society aims to become a local hub for environmental stewardship, protecting Dhofar’s unique ecosystems and emphasising public safety as a core element of sustainable tourism.

With thousands of cars expected in Dhofar over the coming weeks, the group’s message is clear: Khareef is a season of beauty, but it demands caution. Responsible driving saves lives, protects families and ensures that everyone can enjoy the monsoon safely.

Whether you’re a local resident or a first-time visitor, prepare well, drive carefully and respect nature.

