Muscat: Nizwa and Adam stations in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate has recorded the highest temperature in the Sultanate of Oman which 48 degrees Celsius.

According to Oman Meteorology, Nizwa and Adam stations recorded a temperature rise of 48 degrees Celsius, followed by Al Qabil and Mahout stations, with temperatures reaching 47 degrees Celsius.

Due to the high temperatures today, please avoid direct sunlight, especially during the afternoon, to prevent heat stroke.

Heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and other symptoms associated with high temperatures are common, especially since many jobs and field activities require workers to be exposed to sunlight and high temperatures. To reduce and prevent heatstroke, it is recommended to:

-Regulate and specify working hours so that there are breaks during peak temperatures.

-Avoid exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the afternoon.

-Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

-It is recommended to train workers and supervisors on how to handle heat strokes.

