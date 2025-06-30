Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched an upgraded Oman Meteorology website and mobile application offering real-time weather data and improved forecasting tools across the sultanate.

The announcement was made during the authority’s annual media briefing last week held under the patronage of H E Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, in the presence of representatives from government bodies and strategic partners.

Abdullah bin Rashid al Khadouri, Director General of Oman Meteorology at CAA, said the platform now features a more accessible interface and a colour-coded alert system to indicate the intensity of weather conditions such as wind, rain and wave activity. The aim, he said, is to help users better understand forecasts and take necessary precaution.

The enhanced website and app integrate artificial intelligence to analyse meteorological data, providing more accurate forecasts and alerts tailored to users based on location and activity.

Key features include daily and hourly forecasts, early warning for weather risks such as heavy rain, high winds, fog, flooding and tropical systems, along with interactive maps, data visualisation tools and detailed weather reports. These are designed to support public use, emergency preparedness, and academic and climate research within Oman.

Previously reliant on external sources for radar data, the platform now delivers direct access to meteorological inputs from five operational radars located within Oman, in addition to satellite data. This upgrade is intended to serve a wide user base, including government agencies, private companies and the military.

Khadouri said the platform will also benefit professionals and weather enthusiasts by offering real-time access to data for analysis, improving public awareness and response to weather conditions.

He described the initiative as part of the CAA’s broader effort to enhance transparency and innovation in the delivery of meteorological services.

