The African agribusiness market reached approximately $280bn in 2023, according to estimates by the African Development Bank (AfDB), with $35bn representing the Egyptian market alone. It is expected to grow to $1tr by 2030, at an annual growth rate of 19.94%, making the Egyptian agricultural sector a particularly promising investment opportunity.

Agriculture accounts for around 35% of the continent’s GDP and employs more than half of the workforce, making it the most labor-intensive sector. Africa possesses over 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, offering significant potential to expand agricultural production.

Countries such as Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria lead in attracting investments in agricultural technology, collectively accounting for 86% of total funding in this sector in 2022. African markets are experiencing increasing demand for agricultural products, positioning the continent as a strategic destination for exports, especially amid changes in global trade policies.

Egypt is working to strengthen its agricultural investments across Africa, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in agricultural production and agribusiness. The country also aims to increase its agricultural exports to African markets, leveraging regional trade agreements and growing demand for agricultural products.

In this context, the 37th edition of the “Sahara 2025” Exhibition and Conference, the largest agricultural exhibition in Africa and the Middle East, is scheduled to take place from 14-16 September. The event will be held, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo, under the auspices of the Cabinet and several ministries and authorities.

The exhibition is a pivotal annual event that brings together key players in the agricultural sector from more than 20 countries, including China, India, Italy, and Turkey. With sponsorship from leading companies and institutions like the Agricultural Bank of Egypt, National Bank of Egypt, Kafr El Zayat for Pesticides & Chemicals, Evergrow, El Sewedy Watanya, Techno Seeds, Techno Chem, and Tanta Motors.

The event will feature over 90 speakers and is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors, 5,000 conference participants, and over 350 exhibiting companies, as well as several specialized educational programs.

As part of this program, the exhibition will welcome delegations from prominent countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, and Jordan. This programme is designed to support Egyptian exhibitors, enhance export opportunities for local agricultural products and services, and strengthen regional and international trade partnerships.

Since its launch in 1987, Sahara has established itself as the largest trade and knowledge platform in the agricultural sector in the Middle East and Africa, aligned with the state’s plan to increase agricultural exports by 20% by 2025.

