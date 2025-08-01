The wilayat in Barka reported a high single-day temperature of 50.7°C in the last 24 hours. Among others, Bidbid reported 49.7°C, Rustaq 48.8°C, Bausher 48.6°C, Amerat 48.6°C, Fahud 49.1°C and Al Suwaiq 49.6°C.

On Wednesday, Suwaiq and Al Khabourah stations (at 11:20 AM) recorded a temperature rise of 49.6°C,

Due to the high temperatures, Oman Meterology urged people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight, especially during midday, to prevent heatstroke.

Forecast for Thursday

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the coastal areas of Dhofar, with intermittent drizzle. Clear to partly cloudy skies over the rest of the governorates. Chance of convective clouds formation and isolated rain, occasionally thundershowers associated with downdraft over parts of the Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas.

Chances of low clouds/fog patches at late night and early morning over the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea.

Chances of dust rising over desert and open areas.

Reduction in visibility during fog formation and thunder showers

Reduction in visibility due to dust

downdraft wind

Flow of Wadis

General Recommendations for Preventing Heat Stress

For Workers:

Adequate Hydration:

Drink water regularly (one cup every 15-20 minutes), even if not thirsty.

Avoid caffeinated, sugary, or carbonated drinks.

Protective Clothing:

Wear light, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing made of breathable materials.

Use protective hats or helmets designed to shield from the sun.

Do not ignore early symptoms such as

dizziness or fatigue.

Consume light and nutritious meals to help reduce the heat burden from digestion.

Notify the supervisor as soon as any unusual symptoms appear.

Smart Work Scheduling:

Schedule strenuous tasks during early morning or late afternoon hours

Workers shall not be employed at construction sites or in open areas exposed to high temperatures during midday hours, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., throughout June, July, and August each year.

Regular Breaks:

Provide frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Allow a break every 45-60 minutes when working in hot environments.

Ensure hydration supplies are available.

Cooling and Ventilation:

Install air conditioning units or fans in indoor workspaces.

Use canopies and portable fans at outdoor sites.

For Employers:

Training and Awareness:

Train workers to recognize heat stress symptoms and respond appropriately

Monitor the temperature and humidity of the worksite daily

Implement an emergency plan

for a heat-stress emergency response

Identify high-risk workers

• Such as those with diabetes, heart disease, or those taking diuretics) and prioritize them for preventive measures

