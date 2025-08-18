Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a weather advisory covering the period from August 17 to 21, warning of unstable weather conditions across several parts of the Sultanate of Oman.

According to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, the country is currently affected by a trough of upper air, leading to continued cloud advection over much of the Sultanate. This will bring chances of isolated rain of varying intensity and occasional thunderstorms across Al Wusta, Dhofar, A’Sharqiyah South, A’Sharqiyah North, and parts of A’Dakhiliyah.

On Sunday, August 17, the forecast indicates widespread cloud formation with isolated rain and occasional thundershowers over Al Wusta, Dhofar, and the Sharqiyah regions. Rainfall is expected to intensify particularly over Al Wusta, Dhofar, and South A’Sharqiyah, with precipitation ranging between 10 to 20 mm. These conditions may lead to the flow of wadies. Winds are predicted to reach speeds of 20–50 km/h, raising concerns about unstable objects, reduced visibility, and rough seas reaching heights of up to four meters along the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea coasts.

On Monday, August 18, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase, with expected accumulation of 15 to 35 mm. Strong downdraft winds ranging between 28–65 km/h may cause poor horizontal visibility, while sea conditions will remain rough with waves up to four meters high.

From Tuesday through Thursday, August 19 to 21, continuous clouds with chances of isolated rain and occasional thundershowers will persist, mainly affecting Al Wusta and Dhofar. Rainfall during this period could reach 25 to 45 mm, further heightening the risk of flowing wadies. Strong downdraft winds and poor visibility during thunderstorms are also expected to continue, along with rough sea conditions along the coasts.

For today’s weather, Sunday, August 17, skies over coastal areas of Dhofar are forecast to be partly to mostly cloudy with intermittent drizzle. High to medium cloud activity will bring chances of isolated rain across other governorates, with possible convective cloud development and thunderstorms over Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas. There are also chances of fog patches late at night and early morning along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea, while dust storms may rise over desert and open areas.

The CAA has urged the public to remain cautious, particularly in areas prone to flooding and along coastal regions, and to avoid venturing into wadies during rainfall. Motorists are advised to be vigilant due to the risk of poor visibility caused by thunderstorms, fog, and blowing dust.

