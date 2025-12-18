Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an official alert regarding increased wind activity across most governorates of Sultanate beginning on the evening of Thursday, December 18, 2025.

Initial meteorological reports indicate that southeasterly winds will prevail until Friday morning, before shifting to moderate-to-brisk northwesterly winds that are expected to persist for several days. This transition in wind direction is anticipated to bring a significant and noticeable decrease in temperatures throughout the country.

Furthermore, authorities have warned of potential dust and sandstorms in open and desert areas, which may lead to a marked reduction in horizontal visibility. Residents and motorists are urged to exercise caution during this period of turbulent weather conditions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

