SALALAH - Parts of the Wilayats of Dhalkout, Salalah and Taqah in Dhofar Governorate witnessed light drizzle on Wednesday, particularly in northern areas and on the mountain slopes, marking the return of mild khareef conditions after several days of dry weather.

Meteorological researcher Zaher al Shaqsi said the weather reflects the climatic diversity experienced in the governorate during the khareef season. He noted that historical climate records document exceptional events, most notably in 1949 and 1950, when the khareef season disappeared entirely from western Dhofar for two consecutive years, forcing residents at the time to relocate to the central and eastern parts of the governorate.

Al Shaqsi explained that this period, locally known as 'Aunot Akheet' or 'The Year of Drought', was among the most challenging in the history of western Dhofar due to severe aridity. He stressed that climatic patterns show the khareef season can, in certain years, exceed, fall short of, or meet its average levels, depending on the region and prevailing weather conditions.

This climatic legacy, he added, underlines the importance of continued study and monitoring to better understand the factors affecting the sustainability of the khareef season, which remains a vital environmental and tourism asset for Dhofar Governorate.

