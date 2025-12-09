Muscat – Thenational campaign to raise awareness on the dangers of extreme weather and tsunamis, held under the slogan ‘Your Awareness for Your Safety’, will launch its fourth phase on Tuesday in Muscat governorate.

The three-day initiative has been organised by the National Emergency Management Centre (NEMC), the Civil Aviation Authority, the Ministry of Information, and the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, in cooperation with Muscat governorate and the Ministry of Education.

The campaign aims to enhance community and institutional understanding of the risks associated with extreme weather events and tsunamis, while promoting knowledge of the multi-hazard early warning system. It also provides comprehensive guidance on appropriate responses during emergencies.

Through specialised training programmes and a series of activities, the campaign seeks to improve community and individual preparedness to respond swiftly and effectively in crisis situations. It targets representatives from government and private institutions, civil society organisations and charitable groups.

Key components include meetings, seminars, practical exercises, participation in local events, distribution of awareness materials, and an accompanying exhibition.

Oman continues to place strong emphasis on boosting national preparedness for tropical cyclones and tsunami risks. The campaign reflects the country’s commitment to fostering a culture of community awareness to ensure rapid, effective emergency response and reduce potential human and material losses. Activities begin in coastal areas and will gradually extend to all governorates across the sultanate.

