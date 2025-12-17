Muscat - Musandam is expected to continue experiencing intermittent rains of varying intensity with the influx of rainy clouds on Wednesday. While Muscat had active winds on Tuesday, the northern governorates are expected to receive rain from Thursday through Saturday.

A low-pressure system is currently affecting the Gulf countries, and according to weather experts, the active northwesterly wind could bring a noticeable drop in temperatures, especially in the mountainous and desert areas.

On Wednesday, there could be cloud formation and rainfall of varying intensity, with thunderstorms at times, over Musandam (10-30 mm) and Al Batinah North (5-15 mm). This may extend to parts of Al Batinah South, Al Buraimi, and Al Hajar Mountains. There is a possibility of flash floods and active downdrafts.

By Thursday, the weather is expected to expand over the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman and parts of the Arabian Sea coast.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Saiq at 5.2 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature was experienced in Al Amerat with a high of 29.6 degrees Celsius.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

