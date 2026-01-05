DOHA: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has warned of strong winds and high waves offshore. The weather on the coast until 6pm today is expected to be relatively cool during the day with some clouds, and cold at night, with scattered clouds offshore.

Winds on the coast will be northwesterly at speeds of 6 to 16 knots, with gusts reaching 25 knots in some areas at times. Offshore, winds will be northwesterly at speeds of 12 to 22 knots, with gusts reaching 29 knots initially.

Horizontal visibility on the coast will range between 5 and 10 kilometres, and offshore between 5 and 9 kilometres.

Wave height on the coast will range between 2 and 4 feet, occasionally reaching 5 feet, and offshore between 2 and 7 feet, initially reaching 9 feet.

The highest expected temperature in Doha is 22 degrees Celsius.

