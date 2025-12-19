Arab Finance: Egypt is hosting the fifth AlBaraka Forum Regional Conference, which focuses on global debt risks and sustainable development financing in developing economies, as per a press release.

Held under the theme “Islamic Finance and Sustainable Economy: Innovations in Development Financing and Debt Solutions,” the conference takes place as estimates indicate that the global financing gap amounts to around $4 trillion annually.

The event is part of the AlBaraka Forum Regional Conference Series, which began in Cairo before expanding to several capitals and cities across the Arab and Islamic world.

The conference brings together leaders of Islamic financial institutions, regional and international economists and finance experts, academic researchers, fintech companies, young entrepreneurs, and representatives of regional and international organizations concerned with sustainable development.

Discussions are centered on practical approaches to development financing and debt management.

During the conference, the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy launched a new publication from the AlBaraka Economic Reports series titled “Personal Remittances in OIC Countries 2017–2024.”

The report examines personal remittances as a stable source of financial flows and outlines their impact on household income and economic activity in member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.