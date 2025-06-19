Arab Finance: Erada Finance has launched a suite of Islamic financing services following its receipt of a Sharia-compliant financing license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), as per an emailed press release.

This step positions Erada among the first companies to provide such offerings in the Egyptian market.

The launch aligns with the company’s strategic plan to broaden its financing solutions and support entrepreneurs and business owners through flexible, technology-driven financial services.

The goal is to enhance economic empowerment and contribute to job creation through sustainable financing tools.

Erada’s Islamic financing is currently offered through two main programs: Murabaha and Investment Agency (Wakala Bil Istithmar).

These are part of a wider product portfolio aimed at advancing financial inclusion and catering to the diverse needs of customer segments.