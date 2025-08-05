Bahrain - Abdul Aziz Al Ajlan Sons for Commercial and Real Estate Investment, a part of Ajlan & Bros, has successfully completed its maiden syndicated unsecured $300 million seven years term Murabaha facility with a group of regional and Saudi banks.

The new facility will enable Ajlan Group to further diversify the pool of banks and funding sources which will be used to finance the group’s expansion initiatives.

Gulf International Bank-Saudi Arabia (GIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Kuwait Finance House Bahrain, acted as mandated lead arrangers for the new facility. GIB also acted as the sole coordinator and facility agent.

Ajlan & Bros chairman Ajlan Abdulaziz Al Ajlan commented: “The securing of the $300m financing through a syndicated facility, which was subscribed by leading regional banks, is a testament to the appeal and confidence in Saudi market and in the Ajlan Group expansion plans in key strategic sectors aligned with Vision 2030.”

GIB-Saudi Arabia chief executive Khaled Abbas added, “We are honoured to have successfully led this landmark transaction for Ajlan & Bros. The strong backing and participation of leading regional banks highlights the growing investor confidence and appetite for USD-denominated syndications for Saudi family-owned enterprises- particularly during this dynamic phase of economic transformation and growth in Saudi Arabia. We are grateful for the trust the company has placed in GIB during this debut offering and remain dedicated to delivering tailored financing solutions to diversify and optimise their sources of funding in support of sustainable long-term growth.”

