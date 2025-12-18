The total value of Bahrain's non-oil exports (national origin) increased to BD317 million ($836 million) over the last year's figures of BD316 million ($833 million), according to a report by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The top 10 countries accounted for 73% of the total exports (National Origin) value, stated iGA in its October 2025 Foreign Trade report, which encompasses data on trade balance, imports, national origin exports and re-exports.

As per the report, the value of non-oil imports increased by 12% reaching BD520 million in October over last year's figure of BD463 million. The top 10 countries for imports recorded 69% of the total value of imports.

According to the report, China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD73 million (14%), followed by UAE with BD65 million (13%) and Australia with 41 million (8%).

Non-Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD52 million (10%), followed by Other Aluminum Oxide with BD39 million (8%) and Parts for Aircraft Engines being the third with BD38 million (7%), said the iGA report.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for the non-oil exports (National Origin) with BD77 million (24%) followed by UAE with BD36 million (11.4%) and US with BD35 million (11%).

Unwrought Aluminum Alloys recorded as the top products exported in October 2025 with BD93 million (29%), followed by Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates Alloyed with a value of BD42 million (13%) and Aluminum Wire not Alloyed with BD22 million (7%).

The total value of non-oil re-exports hit BD75 million for October compared to BD75 million for same month last year.

The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 80% of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD31 million (41%) followed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with BD13 million (17%) and Hong Kong with BD6 million (8%).

As per the report, Four Wheel Drive was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD9 million (12%), followed by Gold Ingots BD7 million (9%), and Wristwatches precious metal came third with BD5 million (7%)m, stated the iGA report.

As for the Trade Balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded BD128 million in October compared to a deficit of BD72 million last year, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

