Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a weather alert warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across several governorates in the Sultanate, effective from Tuesday, until early Wednesday.

According to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, heavy thunderstorms accompanied by strong downdraft winds are expected over Musandam Governorate, with anticipated rainfall amounts ranging between 20 and 60 millimetres. These conditions may lead to flash floods in wadis and low-lying areas.

The authority also warned of strong downdraft winds with speeds ranging from 15 to 35 knots, equivalent to 28 to 64 kilometres per hour. Sea conditions are expected to worsen along the Musandam Governorate and Sea of Oman coasts, with wave heights likely to reach between 1.5 and 2.0 metres. Reduced horizontal visibility is expected during thunderstorm activity.

In addition to Musandam, isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is forecast over parts of Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, and sections of the Al Hajar mountain range. These areas may also experience occasional flash floods and water flow in wadis.

The CAA has urged the public to exercise caution during the alert period, advising residents and motorists to avoid crossing wadis, stay away from low-lying areas, and refrain from sea activities. Fishermen and sailors have been specifically advised not to venture out during the warning period.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have called on residents to follow official updates and safety instructions.