There has been a 11% year-on-year increase in the volume of US hardwood lumber exports to the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, including Pakistan, for the first six months, according to the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC).

As per the updated figures from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the total shipments reached 45,369 cu m, valued at $37.78 million, up 8% when compared to the same period in 2024.

The UAE retained its position as the region’s leading market, with stable demand for American species. Egypt, Lebanon, and Israel posted strong double-digit growth, while Algeria and Bahrain recorded significant percentage increases from smaller bases, it stated.

Conversely, Turkey and Saudi Arabia experienced declines in both value and volume, reflecting local market adjustments, it added.

According to AHEC, the Red oak remained the top US species shipped to Mena, thus accounting for a substantial share of overall exports.

Other prominent species included white oak, walnut, and ash, with notable ash volumes continuing to find strong uptake among Turkish manufacturers involved in thermal modification. Tulipwood shipments also maintained a steady presence in several markets.

Roderick Wiles, the AHEC Regional Director, said: "While performance varied across individual markets, the first half of 2025 clearly demonstrates the enduring strength of Mena's appetite for premium, sustainably sourced American hardwoods."

"In particular, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco and Lebanon are charting robust growth paths, fuelled by dynamic design trends, ongoing infrastructure investment, and a growing commitment to environmentally responsible materials," he added.-