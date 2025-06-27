AMMAN — A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Friday, bringing hot weather to most parts of the Kingdom, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Conditions will be especially intense in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, where temperatures are forecast to be extremely high. Winds will be moderate and northwesterly.

On Saturday, maximum temperatures are projected to be 4–5°C above the seasonal average. Hot conditions will persist across the country, with very hot weather continuing in the low-lying areas. Northwesterly winds will remain moderate, picking up at times.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected Sunday, though they will remain above average. Hot weather will continue in most regions, with extremely hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, occasionally active, particularly in the eastern desert regions, where they may stir up dust.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

