Muscat: The Oman Meteorological Office has issued an alert stating that northwesterly winds will be active starting today and continuing until Wednesday evening, affecting most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

These winds will cause dust and dirt to rise in desert and open areas, potentially leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility.

Along the Arabian Sea coasts, winds are expected to be southerly to southwesterly moderate to fresh, while along the Sea of Oman coasts they will be northeasterly light to moderate during the day, becoming northwesterly light to moderate at night. Over the rest of the governorates, winds will be southwesterly to northeasterly light to moderate, occasionally fresh over deserts and open areas.

The northwesterly wind could also result in sea waves rising on the coasts of western Musandam Governorate, reaching a maximum height of two metres and in the Sea of Oman, reaching a maximum height of 1.5 metres.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected over parts of Dhofar Governorate, Al Sharqiyah South Governorate, and Al Wusta Governorate with a chance of isolated rain. Mainly clear skies are expected over the rest of the governorates with high clouds advection. According to the general weather forecast, there is also a chance of cloud formation and advection over south Al Hajar Mountains and the adjoining area, as well as a chance of dust rising over desert and open areas. There are also chances of low clouds or fog patches late at night and early in the morning over coastal areas of the governorates of Dhofar, Al Sharqiyah South and Al Wusta.

