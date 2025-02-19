RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense has warned that thunderstorms will hit most regions of Saudi Arabia until Thursday, Feb. 20.



It said that light to moderate rain is expected in the Makkah region, with potential flash floods, hail, and strong downdrafts affecting areas like Taif, Maysan, Al-Muwayh, Turbah, Allaith, Qunfudah, Jeddah, and Rabigh.



According to the directorate, the Riyadh region may experience moderate to heavy rain, flash floods, hail, and strong downdrafts, affecting the capital and other cities including Diriyah, Dhurma, Al-Muzahimiyah, Shaqra, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majmaah, Ramah, and Al-Kharj.



Moderate to heavy rain is expected in the regions of Eastern Province, Qassim, Hail, and Northern Borders, while Al-Jouf, Madinah, and Al-Baha regions will experience light to moderate rain.



The Civil Defense urged the public to take necessary precautions, avoiding flood-prone areas such as valleys, and refrain from swimming in them. It also encouraged staying informed about the latest weather updates through official media channels and social media platforms

