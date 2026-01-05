ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy weather for tomorrow, with low clouds forming over some eastern and northern areas and a chance of light rainfall over the far north of the country.

Temperatures are expected to decline, particularly in western regions. Humidity will increase at night and into Tuesday morning over some inland areas and the western coast, with a chance of fog or light mist forming. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming active at times.

In a statement today, the centre said winds will be northwesterly to southwesterly at speeds of 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will range from rough to moderate, with the first high tide at 13:44 and the second at 04:17, while the first low tide will occur at 07:34 and the second at 21:07.

In the Sea of Oman, waves will be light. The first high tide is expected at 10:20 and the second at 23:52, while the first low tide will be at 17:04 and the second at 05:54.