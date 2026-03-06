ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather forecast for the period from from Friday, 06 March 2026, to Tuesday, 10 March 2026.

Friday

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times westward.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds and fresh at times westward, causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 –25, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.

Saturday

Weather: Partly cloudy and cloudy at times especially over western areas and coastal – gradual and slight increase in temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.

Sea: Rough by morning becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Sunday

Weather: Humid with a probability of mist formation by morning over some internal areas – Partly cloudy to cloudy with a probability of light rainfall over some western areas, coastal and island.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Monday

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some western areas, coastal and island.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 km/hr.

Sea: Slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some western and northern areas – decrease in temperatures especially northward.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.