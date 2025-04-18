RIYADH— The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) stated that most regions of Saudi Arabia are expected to be experienced by moderate to heavy thunderstorms until Monday, April 21.

These include the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qassim, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Najran.



The center said that rain is expected to be accompanied by active dust storm, reaching speeds of up to 50 km per hour, along with flash floods, hail, in addition to the possibility of high waves on the coasts and tornadoes or waterspouts.



The NMC urged the public to follow the reports and warnings issued regarding the expected weather condition through the center's website, social media, and the Anwaa application.

