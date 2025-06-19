Salalah - As much of the Arabian Peninsula sizzles amidst soaring summer temperatures, the southern Omani governorate of Dhofar is witnessing an entirely different phenomenon: light rains, mist-covered mountains and temperatures in the low 20s — all ahead of the official launch of the Khareef Dhofar Season on Saturday.

Since Tuesday evening, several highland areas including the outskirts of Salalah, Qairoon Hiriti and Dhalkout have experienced light drizzle and cooler weather, with thick clouds rolling in across the mountains. Temperatures dropped to 23 °C in Qairoon Hiriti, while coastal areas such as Salalah, Taqah, and Sadah ranged between 28–32 °C, according to the Civil Aviation Authority’s latest weather bulletin.

The forecast indicates continued chances of scattered rainfall and low clouds across the Dhofar coast and mountains, driven by moderate to active winds and high humidity levels reaching up to 100 per cent in coastal zones. Sea conditions are expected to be rough, especially along southern shores.

Unlike the rest of Oman and the GCC region, Dhofar experiences a unique microclimate each summer known as Khareef, caused by monsoon winds from the Indian Ocean. Between late June and early September, the governorate transforms into a lush green landscape with mist, cool temperatures and flowing springs — attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors from Oman and abroad.

Dhofar Municipality has announced that the 2025 season will officially kick off next week, with a 10–15 per cent expected rise in visitor numbers compared to last year. This year’s edition includes upgraded tourism zones, expanded cultural programming and stronger support for Omani small businesses and artisans — aligning with Oman Vision 2040’s goals for sustainable tourism and local economic development.

With early rains already gracing the mountains, tourism operators, local authorities and service providers are working in full coordination to ensure a safe and seamless experience for all visitors. Key destinations such as Ateen Plain, Al Haffa, Mirbat and Taqah are being prepared with improved infrastructure, public amenities and a rich calendar of events throughout the season.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

