RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded a 51% year-on-year increase in business registrations for blockchain technologies by the end of the second quarter of 2025, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ministry of Commerce.



The number of active blockchain business records rose to 4,005, up from 2,644 in the same period last year, as the Kingdom continues its push to diversify the economy and foster technological innovation under Vision 2030.



Riyadh led all regions with 2,463 registered businesses, followed by Makkah with 806, the Eastern Province with 430, Madinah with 104, and Al-Qassim with 51.



The Ministry of Commerce said the growth reflects rising interest among entrepreneurs and firms in adopting advanced digital solutions, and shows growing confidence in Saudi Arabia’s regulatory frameworks and infrastructure for emerging technologies like blockchain.



The Kingdom has positioned itself as a regional hub for technology and innovation, with increased support for fintech, AI, and blockchain as part of broader digital transformation goals.

