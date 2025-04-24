CAIRO — The members of Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), have elected Saudi Arabia, represented by Chief Executive Officer of the National Center for Meteorology Dr. Ayman Ghulam, as chair of the region.

The 18th session, which was held virtually, was attended by representatives of Asian member states and relevant regional and international organizations specializing in meteorology and climate.



Dr. Ghulam was elected by acclamation, reflecting the Kingdom’s esteemed position and pioneering role in advancing meteorological systems at the regional and international levels. The election also comes in recognition of Saudi Arabia’s notable achievements in atmospheric monitoring, application of advanced technologies, and enhancement of climate services quality.



Dr. Ghulam emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to supporting approved regional initiatives, facilitating the exchange of technical expertise and knowledge, and enhancing cooperation mechanisms among member states. He noted that these efforts aim to improve meteorological and climate services, as well as to address urgent environmental challenges.



He stated that Saudi Arabia will launch comprehensive training and qualification programs for technical personnel, improve forecasting and monitoring infrastructure, and enable member states to benefit from successful experiences and national capabilities. Dr. Ghulam added that these initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on community safety and promote sustainable development throughout the region.

