Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has confirmed that air quality in the sultanate remains stable and has not been affected by emissions from the Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted in Ethiopia on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the authority said it is monitoring gas emissions from the eruption as part of efforts to safeguard public health. It noted that 68 air-quality monitoring stations across the sultanate, including eight in Dhofar and five in Al Wusta, continue to record pollutant levels around the clock.

EA stated that no increase in pollutant concentrations has been detected so far and that there are no indications of carbon emissions from the eruption impacting air quality in any governorate. Members of the public can track real-time readings through the Naqi air-quality platform.

Officials said relevant teams will continue to monitor and issue updates if required.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano, located about 15km southeast of the Erta Ale volcano in Ethiopia’s Danakil region, erupted on November 24 after 12,000 years of dormancy. Satellite observations confirmed significant ash emissions and the release of sulfur dioxide over parts of the Southwest Arabian Peninsula. The remote and rugged nature of the area has limited the availability of detailed records.

According to an EA official, prevailing winds at higher altitudes could carry traces of sulfur dioxide towards Oman despite the considerable distance. “While the likelihood of high concentrations reaching the country remains low, continuous monitoring is essential.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

