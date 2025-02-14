RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NMC) stated that most regions of Saudi Arabia will continue to be affected by thunderstorms until Monday.



The NMC stated that this weather condition is expected to be accompanied by downwinds, torrential rains, hail, and high waves on the seacoasts.



It is expected that several areas in the regions of Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, Riyadh, Hail, and Madinah, will receive light to moderate rain, while moderate rain will experience in the Northern Borders and Al-Jouf regions.



The NMC called on everyone to follow the reports and warnings issued by it regarding the expected weather conditions on social media and the Anwaa application.

