Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s burgeoning food-tech sector is experiencing a transformative shift driven by innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and personalised digital services. As part of the nation’s strategy to diversify its economy beyond hydrocarbons and support local entrepreneurship, food startups are playing a vital role in shaping the future of the country’s health, technology, and service sectors.

Qatar-based food tech startups have launched the agentic AI assistant tailored for the food and nutrition space and are designed to revolutionise customer service within the healthy meal subscription industry.

“The agentic AI assistant is designed to enhance the customer experience, which is a first in the healthy meal subscription business,” said Nuwaid Pocker, Founder and CEO of Dieture.

“The AI enables real-time, natural language interactions via phone or messaging, allowing customers to inquire about meal plans, schedule appointments with dietitians, and request callbacks from the sales team without delays.”

This leap in service automation comes at a time when the government is heavily investing in digital transformation. According to data from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Qatar’s digital economy is expected to contribute at least 3.2 percent to the national GDP by 2030, with AI and smart solutions forming a central part of the strategy.

The newly introduced AI assistant stands out not only for its automation capabilities but also for its multilingual voice and text support. The tool can interact in over 20 languages, including Arabic, making it highly accessible to Qatar’s diverse population.

“The assistant improves customer engagement and ensures timely, personalized nutritional guidance, thereby enhancing the overall experience of healthy meal subscriptions,” stated Pocker.

The tool also integrates directly with Dieture’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, allowing the assistant to retrieve and update customer records in real time for seamless and personalised support.

With the GCC’s health-focused food and meal delivery sector projected to surpass $5bn by 2027, the intersection of AI and food service is becoming increasingly relevant. Market analysts believe Qatar’s supportive regulatory environment and advanced ICT infrastructure are enabling startups to pioneer innovations that meet both health and convenience demands.

MCIT’s ‘Smart Qatar’ program (TASMU) continues to encourage AI adoption across industries, including health and food services. The ministry’s latest report cites an increase in AI-led startups and pilot projects aimed at improving citizen well-being and operational efficiency.

“This AI assistant is more than just a convenience tool. It’s a step toward making preventive healthcare and nutritional support more accessible, scalable, and intelligent,” Pocker added.

As food-tech businesses officially roll out their AI system, they plan further enhancements such as integrations with wearable health devices and wellness apps. These upgrades are expected to personalise meal recommendations further and improve health outcomes for users.

Industry leaders note that innovations by food-tech startups demonstrate how homegrown entrepreneurship and emerging technologies are becoming central to Qatar’s future economic narrative.

