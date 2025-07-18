UAE – Binghatti has officially launched its first International Sales Boutique in London on 16 July 2025 to serve as a centralized hub for global investors, according to a press release.

The new facility, which is located in the UK’s district of Knightsbridge on Brompton Road, part of the South Kensington Estate, offers direct access to Binghatti’s premium Dubai developments and personalized investment advisory services.

Binghatti is one of the UAE’s fastest-growing leading property developers, with a development portfolio exceeding AED 50 billion, over 80 projects, and more than 11,000 residential units delivered across Dubai.

The Binghatti London Boutique will serve as a dedicated investment platform for international buyers.

Meanwhile, the company’s entry into the UK market represents a strategic move to facilitate international investment into the UAE’s thriving real estate sector.

Chairman Muhammad Binghatti said: “Our presence in London marks a strategic evolution in our vision to make world-class real estate accessible to international investors.”

The official added: “At Binghatti, we are committed to delivering architectural excellence and investment value to a global clientele, allowing them to connect directly with Dubai’s most prestigious opportunities right from their own cities.”

The developer has launched several acclaimed branded residences in collaboration with iconic names like Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob&Co.

Amongst Binghatti’s record-breaking branded residences are the Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti, and the Burj Binghatti Jacob&Co. meanwhile, Residences is set to become the world’s tallest branded residential tower.

Earlier in 2025, Binghatti Holding Limited opened a Dubai International Financial Centre- (DIFC) based asset management firm under the name Binghatti Capital to target the management of about $1 billion in Sharia-compliant private credit and real estate strategies.

