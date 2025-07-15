The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the world’s first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating inclusive and sustainable digital economies, officially launched its flagship DCO AI Ethics Evaluator Policy Tool at the AI for Good Summit 2025 and WSIS+20 (World Summit on the Information Society) in Geneva.

The launch represents a major step forward in transforming the DCO Principles for Ethical AI, endorsed by the Organization’s 16 Member States earlier this year, into actionable tools for ethical AI governance.

The DCO AI Ethics Evaluator is a comprehensive policy tool designed to help individuals, organizations, governments, and both public and private sectors assess and address ethical considerations in their AI systems, with a strong emphasis on human rights risks. The tool provides users with a detailed report, complete with a visual profile and tailored recommendations.

During the launch event, Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communication Affairs of the State of Kuwait and Chairperson of the DCO Council for the 2025 term, officially announced the debut of the Evaluator.

In his remarks at the high-level forum of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS+20), Al-Omar emphasized the Evaluator’s importance:

“The tool aims to guide developers and users of AI technologies regarding the potential impact on human rights, alignment with ethical standards, and the application of strategies to mitigate these impacts through a structured self-assessment questionnaire covering six categories of risks based on the DCO’s principles for Ethical AI.”

He explained that the tool was developed through DCO research on AI governance and in consultation with experts and stakeholders.

In closing, Al-Omar underlined the broader significance of the launch:

“The organization is making steady progress toward achieving its goals by turning its commitments into actions, one of which has been realized today with the launch of the DCO AI Ethics Evaluator.”

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, spoke passionately about the tool’s vision and ethical foundation:

“We are laying down a shared ethical foundation. Because AI without ethics is not progress, it’s a threat. A threat to human dignity, to public trust, and to the very values that bind our societies together.”

She emphasized the tool’s accessibility and relevance for all digital economy stakeholders:

“This is not just another checklist. This is a principled stand.”

“The DCO AI Ethics Evaluator takes our Member States’ shared values and turns them into real, enforceable action, confronting algorithmic bias, data exploitation, and the hidden ethical blind spots of AI. It is built on global best practices and grounded in the fundamentals of human rights. This tool gives developers, regulators, and innovators the power to transform abstract ethics into tangible accountability.”

AlYahya described the Evaluator as a forward-looking compass for responsible AI:

“From fairness audits and privacy safeguards to transparency scoring and accountability mechanisms, the Evaluator guides users through real risk assessments across six critical dimensions, delivering tailored recommendations for every role in the AI lifecycle.”

“This isn’t just a diagnostic, it’s a compass. A tool to help nations and innovators stay on course toward human-centered, rights-driven AI. We launched it because ethical AI is not a luxury, it is urgent. It is non-negotiable. And it is a responsibility we all share.”

Following Al-Omar’s and AlYahya’s remarks, Alaa Abdulaal, Chief of Digital Economy Intelligence at the DCO, offered a brief walk-through of how the Evaluator works:

“The future of AI will not be shaped by how fast we code, but by the values that we choose to encode. The AI Ethics Evaluator Policy Tool operationalizes the DCO principles through structured self-assessments that guide AI developers and deployers in identifying, evaluating, and mitigating ethical and human rights risks.”

The launch event brought together ministers, policymakers, AI specialists, and civil society representatives from across the globe. Participants contributed meaningfully to ongoing discussions around responsible AI development.

The session concluded with a strong call for cross-sector collaboration to ensure the ethical design and deployment of AI technologies. Several DCO Member States and private sector entities expressed interest in piloting the AI Ethics Evaluator in their national and organizational AI strategies.

With this initiative, the DCO reaffirms its global leadership in ethical digital cooperation, ensuring that technological advancement aligns with the values of human dignity, trust, and sustainable development.

