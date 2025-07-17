Food tech SaaS company Deliverect is witnessing growth since entering the MENA market in 2020 with the company recording more than a 200% increase in processed orders annually, according to a press release.

The firm has processed 1 billion orders globally, marking a key milestone that underscores its digital scale and industry-leading integration network by leveraging the power of AI to unlock efficiency, speed and bottom-line profit in modern restaurant operations.

In the coming months, Deliverect digital kiosks will be introduced at restaurants across the MENA region with customers able to place orders and pay in just a few steps to offer a fast, seamless experience.

The company currently serves more than 69,000 locations across 52 countries with a 99.95% uptime rate that restaurant and retail operators depend on.

CEO of Deliverect, Zhong Xu, said: “Reaching 1 billion orders is a major moment – but it’s just the beginning. Restaurants need more than automation; they need intelligence and a best-in-class network of integration opportunities.”

Xu added: “Our AI-first vision is already transforming restaurant performance, and we’re poised to accelerate that impact even further.”

Vice President of EMEA at Deliverect, Naji Haddad, said: “The MENA region is growing at a rapid pace when it comes to the food sector with customers not short of options for restaurants.”

Haddad concluded: “While technology continues to advance and make daily operations easier for business owners, Deliverect’s AI-focused strategy and its commitment to investing further in this game-changing tool will help companies maximize their revenues and accelerate their business going forward.”

As part of its early presence in the MENA region, Deliverect teamed up with Saudi food delivery app HungerStation to facilitate online order management service for more than 16,000 establishments in 30 markets.

