Egypt is accelerating the implementation of a digital “Track & Trace” system for essential commodities to enhance governance and secure the national food supply chain, Supply and Internal Trade Minister Sherif Farouk said on Thursday.

The digital system aims to monitor the movement of strategic goods through every stage of the supply chain, from production or import through storage and transport to the final consumer. Farouk stated that the primary objective is to reduce waste, strengthen oversight, and ensure the efficient and fair distribution of goods to citizens.

“The ministry places the utmost importance on implementing digital tracking systems as a fundamental pillar for developing the strategic commodities framework,” Farouk said. He added that the digital transformation would directly improve performance efficiency and support the stability of food security.

During an expanded meeting to review the executive status of the project, officials discussed the integration of modern technology and “smart coding” to provide transparency within the subsidy system. The minister urged all parties to speed up the execution phase to achieve real-world application, noting its positive impact on reducing loss and tightening control over internal trade.

The meeting included high-level representation from several entities, including former Foreign Minister and board member of Qodra ETAC Mohamed El-Orabi, CEO of the Secured and Smart Documents Complex Ahmed Abdel Salam, and Andre Kirillov, Managing Director of X TRACE.

Technical and regulatory challenges were also reviewed, with a focus on establishing a clear roadmap for the next phase. Farouk emphasized that continuous coordination between the ministry and participating agencies is essential to achieving sustainability and discipline in the trade of strategic goods.

Attendees from the ministry included Deputy Minister Walid Abu El-Magd, Assistant Minister for Digital Services Mohamed Sheta, and Assistant Minister and Official Spokesperson Ahmed Kamal, alongside international relations and administrative officials.

