KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Finance announced the launch of an online registration service for companies subject to the Multinational Entities Tax Law through its official website.

This service falls within the framework of the ministry’s commitment to implementing the provisions of Law No. 157/2024 and advancing digital transformation in service delivery.

It is designed to streamline the registration process for companies subject to the law, per Article 75 “Self-Registration of the Taxpayer” of the law’s executive regulations.

This service allows companies to complete the registration process electronically through the Ministry of Finance’s official website by following these steps:



1. Visit the Ministry of Finance website at www.mof.gov.kw.



2. From the main menu, select “Corporate and Institutional Tax,” or choose “Electronic Tax Services” from the list of e-services. This will direct you to www. mof.gov.kw/TCRS_Public



3. Log in using your existing username and password, or click on “Create Account” if you do not have one.



4. Once logged in, select the desired service and submit your registration request.



It is worth noting that the Ministry of Finance reaffirms its commitment to developing the digital services system, which helps enhance institutional efficiency and improve compliance with tax legislation in the State of Kuwait.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

