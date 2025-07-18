Riyadh – Alkhabeer Capital has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Fasanara Capital, a $5 billion global asset manager specializing in technology-enabled credit solutions, according to a press release.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which came during an exclusive event held in Jeddah under the theme ‘Fintech-Originated Private Credit – the Asset Class and its Potential in the Kingdom’, marks a key milestone in our joint mission to unlock fintech private credit opportunities in the Kingdom.

The CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, Ahmed Saud Ghouth, stated: "Saudi Arabia’s investment landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digitalization, innovation, and a push for diversified capital formation.”

Ghouth added: “Our partnership with Fasanara Capital reflects a shared ambition to pioneer new asset classes that respond to the evolving needs of investors and align with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

Meanwhile, Francesco Filia, Founder and CEO of Fasanara Capital, said: “This collaboration represents a significant step toward building a more inclusive and technologically advanced financial ecosystem. By leveraging data-driven lending models and next-generation credit infrastructure, we aim to deliver scalable, transparent, and risk-conscious solutions that address the growing demand for alternative fixed-income strategies in the Kingdom.”

It is worth noting that Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and headquartered in Jeddah, with a branch in the capital Riyadh.

Moreover, the company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets, and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

