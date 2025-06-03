KUWAIT- Kuwait has been affected by northwesterly winds, which are active and sometimes strong, exceeding 60 kilometers per hour, causing dust storms and reducing horizontal visibility to less than 1,000 meters, said Acting Director of the Meteorology Department, Dherar Al-Ali.

In remarks to KUNA Tuesday, Al-Ali noted that wind activity is expected to continue with the possibility of dust storms on Wednesday at varying intervals, with relative calm prevailing in wind speed from Thursday afternoon due to the country being under the influence of an extension of a surface low pressure system accompanied by a hot and dry air mass.

He urged citizens and residents with asthma and allergies to wear masks when going out, warning beachgoers to be careful of waves as high as seven feet, and warned highway users to beware of sudden reduced visibility.

