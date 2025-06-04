Muscat: In some parts of Oman, cooler temperatures are expected during the Eid holidays.

Starting on Wednesday and continuing till Thursday, the weather expert at the Oman Met Office said, "There is a chance of low cloud advection over the coastal areas of the Oman Sea. "The weather pattern could bring in early morning or afternoon rain on Thursday, Friday and Saturday," according to the weather forecaster.

During this period, the temperature could be around 35 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius.

Over Al Hajar Mountains, there could be rains during the afternoons. Low clouds or fog formations are expected over the coasts of the Arabian Sea.

On Tuesday, the weather forecast stated it would be generally clear skies across all governorates, with some parts of the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman affected by suspended dust.

Satellite images had been showing parts of the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman continue to be affected by suspended dust, causing a relative decrease in horizontal visibility due to the dust wave.

Satellite images indicated that a dust storm was coming from the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the coastal areas of the Sea of ​​Oman. Weather experts had been warning that this could cause reduced horizontal visibility in the coming hours.

Dust storms are expected in Zamaim, Haima and Yaaloni and Marmul.

There are chances of low clouds/ fog patches at late night and early morning over parts of South Al Sharqiya, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

Along the Arabian Sea coasts, winds will be southerly to southwesterly moderate to fresh and along Oman Sea coasts and it will be easterly to northeasterly light to moderate becoming variable light at night, while over rest of the governorates it will be westerly to southwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh over deserts and open areas.

Sea conditions are expected to be moderate to rough along the Arabian Sea coasts with maximum wave height of 3.25 meters and slight to moderate along the western part of Musandam coast with maximum wave height of 1.5 meters and slight over the rest of the coasts with maximum wave height of 1.25 meters.

Visibility may be reduced during rising dust and fog formation, warned the Met Office.

The highest temperature recorded is 46 in Adham and Fahud.

Masirah and Al Halaniyat Islands were cooler than Saiq in Jabal Al Akhdar recording a high of 32 degrees Celsius, but Jabal Shams was the coolest place in Oman was not usual place, Jabal Shams, recording 30 degrees maximum and lowest temperature recorded being 21 degrees. The coolest place in Oman currently is Jabal Samhan in Dhofar Governorate experiencing a high of 29 degrees Celsius and a low of 23 degrees Celsius.

