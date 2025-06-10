Salalah: Early signs of the khareef season have begun to emerge over southern Oman, with climate models and satellite imagery indicating the likely arrival of rain-bearing clouds across Dhofar Governorate starting next Saturday. The announcement, made by noted weather researcher Mohammed al Barami, points to a possible early onset of the monsoon, bringing welcome news for tourism operators and local residents alike.

Al Barami stated that atmospheric activity is intensifying over the Arabian Sea, with initial cumulus cloud formations observed near Salalah and adjacent coastal zones. He added: “The monsoon winds are expected to become active off the coast of Dhofar, leading to cloud build-up that may result in seasonal khareef rainfall, interspersed with convective formations capable of producing showers of varying intensity.” Satellite imagery supports these forecasts, showing cloud accumulation along the Dhofar coastline, especially around Salalah, Rakhyout, and the nearby highlands. These developments are being closely watched as indicators of the approaching seasonal shift.

The khareef, or monsoon season, typically spans from June to September, bringing cool temperatures, light drizzles and dense fog to the region — a striking climatic transformation that turns Dhofar’s barren mountains into green pastures. This unique weather phenomenon, rare in the Arabian Peninsula, makes Salalah and its surroundings a prime destination for eco-tourism and domestic travel.

Last year, the season attracted over 830,000 visitors, according to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, with peak arrivals recorded during July and August. Hoteliers and tourism operators across Salalah, Taqah and Mirbat have already begun scaling up preparations, including promotional offers, facility upgrades and coordination with local authorities.

Officials expect this year’s khareef to witness an even greater influx of travellers, particularly if the rains arrive early. The ministry has emphasised its efforts to enhance visitor services, digital booking platforms, and emergency response systems in coordination with the Royal Oman Police and the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Oman Meteorology Department is expected to issue further updates later this week as models are refined.

As Dhofar prepares to enter one of its most celebrated seasons, residents and tourists alike are watching the skies with anticipation — and optimism that the coming weeks will mark the return of nature’s greenest show in the Sultanate of Oman.

