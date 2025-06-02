MAKKAH — Director of Saudi Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami revealed that Public Security teams have driven out more than 205,000 people without Hajj permits from Makkah.

Addressing a joint press conference of the Hajj security commanders in Makkah on Sunday, he said that the security forces have turned back more than 269,000 people without Hajj permits from entering Makkah.

"The Public Security officials have arrested 1,239 people who attempted to transport illegal pilgrims, and imposed penalties on more than 75,000 violators of Hajj regulations. The security teams also busted more than 415 fake Hajj offices," he said while revealing the adoption of punitive measures to deal with violators during the Hajj season. During the press conference, the Hajj security commanders reviewed the security and organizational plans for this year's Hajj season,



Al-Bassami said that Saudi Public Security was able to employ artificial intelligence to boost its security plans to crack down on violators of Hajj regulations. He stressed that security personnel will be on the lookout for anyone who violates the Hajj regulations. Al-Bassami said that Public Security has turned back 110,000 vehicles at the entry points to Makkah for transporting unauthorized pilgrims. It also impounded more than 5,000 vehicles that were planning to transport pilgrims without permits. Saudi Public Security has activated permanent security checkpoints at the entrances to Makkah to apprehend violators.



Director General of Passports Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba revealed that the number of pilgrims arriving from abroad has exceeded 1.47 million. The number of countries benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative has increased to eight countries with 12 embarkation points.



Al-Murabba said that the Passports Department has worked to facilitate procedures for pilgrims in the countries benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative, indicating that they have equipped ports with the latest technology and provided multilingual staff to serve pilgrims. "We have field teams equipped with mobile bags that provide services at all locations and help identify unidentified persons," he said.



Al-Murabba urged the pilgrims to depart quickly after the Hajj season ends to avoid exposing themselves to legal accountability. He revealed that the General Directorate of Passports has made the preparations to ensure the departure of the pilgrims after performing the rituals of Hajj.



The Ministry of Interior affirmed its ability to deal firmly and effectively with anything that might undermine Hajj security. The State Security Presidency revealed the availability of robust security plans to manage crowds at the Jamarat facility during Hajj. "Pilgrims are in our eyes, and violators are in our grasp," the ministry said adding that it is providing protection to maintain order at vital Hajj sites.



The ministry stated that Special Emergency Forces will carry out field missions to ensure the safety of pilgrims and prevent infiltrators and violators from accessing the holy sites without permission.



On Saturday, Interior Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud reviewed the readiness of Hajj security forces to carry out their field missions to maintain the security and safety of pilgrims at the annual ceremony organized by the security forces participating in this year's Hajj. "Under the guidance of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, I witnessed today the preparations of the Hajj Security Forces. I am proud of the complete readiness and advanced capabilities I saw, and I ask God to grant us all success in fulfilling our leadership's aspirations for a safe and successful Hajj on all levels," he said.

