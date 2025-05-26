Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a weather forecast indicating the likelihood of rain and cloud activity across parts of the Sultanate of Oman over the next two days.

According to the forecast, local convective formations are expected to intensify along the Hajar mountain range and adjoining areas beginning Sunday, May 25, and continuing through Monday, May 26. These formations may result in scattered rainfall, occasionally accompanied by downdraft winds, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

In the southern region, Dhofar Governorate is forecast to experience the inflow and formation of low clouds with a chance of scattered showers across the coastal and mountainous areas on both days.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

